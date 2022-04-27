Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the March 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha stock remained flat at $$9.83 during trading on Wednesday. 58 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,964. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

