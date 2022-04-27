Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 370,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 414,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

The stock has a market cap of $111.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43.

Get Scienjoy alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJ. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scienjoy during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Scienjoy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Scienjoy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Scienjoy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scienjoy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienjoy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.