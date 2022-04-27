ScPrime (SCP) Market Cap Reaches $22.00 Million

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. ScPrime has a market cap of $22.00 million and approximately $41,419.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001339 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. In the last week, ScPrime has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009042 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 42,086,971 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.