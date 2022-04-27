SelfKey (KEY) Price Hits $0.0079 on Top Exchanges

SelfKey (KEY) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. SelfKey has a total market cap of $40.49 million and $13.31 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfKey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,969,446 coins. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

SelfKey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars.

