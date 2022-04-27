Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.56

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
SEQI stock opened at GBX 101.26 ($1.29) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 100.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 104.26. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 91.05 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 114.60 ($1.46).
