Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.56

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SEQI stock opened at GBX 101.26 ($1.29) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 100.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 104.26. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 91.05 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 114.60 ($1.46).

Get Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.