Sether (SETH) Hits One Day Volume of $2,057.00

Sether (SETH) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. Sether has a total market capitalization of $689,564.42 and $2,057.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sether has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Sether coin can now be purchased for $0.0342 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sether Profile

Sether is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Sether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sether using one of the exchanges listed above.

