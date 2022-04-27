SFL (NYSE:SFL) Sees Large Volume Increase

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 60,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,006,029 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $10.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SFL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SFL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Get SFL alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. SFL had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. SFL’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SFL in the fourth quarter worth $8,896,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 206.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after buying an additional 901,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,916,000 after buying an additional 867,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 133.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 536,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,816,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after buying an additional 515,003 shares during the last quarter. 29.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SFL (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.