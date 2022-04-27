Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.72 Million

Analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) to announce $62.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.80 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted sales of $59.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $254.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.30 million to $259.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $281.35 million, with estimates ranging from $279.80 million to $282.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,033. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.30. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,132,000 after purchasing an additional 263,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,491,000 after acquiring an additional 86,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 316,069 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

