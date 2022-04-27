Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the March 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Shenzhou International Group stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 119,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,385. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. Shenzhou International Group has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $26.71.
