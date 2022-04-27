Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the March 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Shenzhou International Group stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 119,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,385. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. Shenzhou International Group has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $26.71.

About Shenzhou International Group (Get Rating)

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

