SHIELD Reaches Market Capitalization of $99,895.78 (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $99,895.78 and $5.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,937.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,883.66 or 0.07405890 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.25 or 0.00257462 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $304.64 or 0.00782371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00079906 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.16 or 0.00588537 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.38 or 0.00378512 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

