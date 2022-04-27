Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.10

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and traded as low as $34.35. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $34.71, with a volume of 147,308 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Shin-Etsu Chemical ( OTCMKTS:SHECY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, PVC-framed windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, cathode materials, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite.

