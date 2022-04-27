Short Interest in British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Expands By 9,100.0%

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 9,100.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTLCY shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.39) to GBX 640 ($8.16) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt raised British Land to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY remained flat at $$6.58 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 71,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,215. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. British Land has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

