Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Declines By 88.2%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the March 31st total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CICHY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,073. China Construction Bank has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $173.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.38.

China Construction Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

