Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Declines By 88.2%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the March 31st total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CICHY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,073. China Construction Bank has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $173.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.38.
China Construction Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
