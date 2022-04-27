Short Interest in Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Decreases By 96.6%

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Dalrada stock remained flat at $$0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday. 171,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 7.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. Dalrada has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.93.

Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter.

Dalrada Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various solutions for businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Health, Information Technology, and Education segments. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical disposables, hospital equipment and furniture, medical devices, and laboratory and dental products, as well as sanitizing, disinfectant, and PPE products and services; and provision of mechanical contract services.

