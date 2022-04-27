Short Interest in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Rises By 700.0%

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.68% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Income Opportunity Realty Investors alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Income Opportunity Realty Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN:IOR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,435. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.22. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors (Get Rating)

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.