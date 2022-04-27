Short Interest in KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Declines By 87.0%

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on KDDIY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:KDDIY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.52. 85,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,423. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. KDDI has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $17.97.

KDDI ( OTCMKTS:KDDIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that KDDI will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

