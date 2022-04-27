Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Decreases By 81.8%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the March 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYAY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.22 and a 200 day moving average of $123.68. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $153.37.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.89%.

KRYAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kerry Group from €127.00 ($136.56) to €122.00 ($131.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kerry Group from €125.00 ($134.41) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($145.16) to €128.00 ($137.63) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($145.16) to €136.00 ($146.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

About Kerry Group (Get Rating)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.