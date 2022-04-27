Short Interest in Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Expands By 2,054.5%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 2,054.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of LUMIF stock remained flat at $$0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,928. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35. Luminex Resources has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.77.

Luminex Resources Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resources. It explores for gold, copper, and other metal deposits. The company holds interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of 10,101 hectares located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador.

