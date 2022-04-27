Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Drops By 90.1%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the March 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GASNY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Naturgy Energy Group from €24.70 ($26.56) to €26.40 ($28.39) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €22.70 ($24.41) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $6.15. 40,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,204. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $6.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

