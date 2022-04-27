Short Interest in Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Rises By 484.8%

Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,117,300 shares, an increase of 484.8% from the March 31st total of 1,217,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 240.4 days.

Shares of Sembcorp Marine stock remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,438. Sembcorp Marine has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

Sembcorp Marine Ltd, an investment holding company, provides offshore and marine engineering solutions worldwide. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, SSP solutions, TLPs, and SPARs.

