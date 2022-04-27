Short Interest in Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Rises By 484.8%

Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,117,300 shares, an increase of 484.8% from the March 31st total of 1,217,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 240.4 days.
Shares of Sembcorp Marine stock remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,438. Sembcorp Marine has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.
