Short Interest in Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Decreases By 97.9%

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the March 31st total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on SVNLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Danske raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 115 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 108 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 104 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

SVNLY stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $4.70. 217,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,763. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1902 per share. This represents a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.78%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

