Short Interest in Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Declines By 87.1%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the March 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Techtronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTNDY traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.01. The stock had a trading volume of 41,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,196. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.35. Techtronic Industries has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

