Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.71. Sierra Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSRR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 321,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $341.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

