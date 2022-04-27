Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 30.47%.
Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07. The company has a market cap of $341.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $28.92.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.86%.
BSRR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Sierra Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.