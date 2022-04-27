Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 30.47%.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07. The company has a market cap of $341.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

BSRR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

