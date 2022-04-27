SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Receives $27.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

SCBGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on SIG Group from CHF 30.50 to CHF 27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SIG Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SIG Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBGF traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.01. SIG Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

