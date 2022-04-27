Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 336,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 544,909 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 10.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 34,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 34,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 73.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 97,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,847. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

