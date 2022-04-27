Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Signet Jewelers has decreased its dividend by an average of 36.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Signet Jewelers has a dividend payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $11.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $70.26 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.51.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $403,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,939 shares of company stock worth $3,321,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

