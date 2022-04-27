Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.83. Silgan also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.90-1.00 EPS.

SLGN traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.41. 654,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. Silgan has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.70.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $193,102.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $276,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,530,000 after purchasing an additional 234,789 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 640,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Silgan by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100,135 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Silgan by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Silgan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

