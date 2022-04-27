Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.59.

Shares of SLAB stock traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,431. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $211.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.92 and its 200-day moving average is $169.29.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.22.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $61,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,459 shares of company stock valued at $372,379. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

