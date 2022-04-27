Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.59.
Shares of SLAB stock traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,431. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $211.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.92 and its 200-day moving average is $169.29.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $61,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,459 shares of company stock valued at $372,379. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
