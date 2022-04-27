SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.06

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 1822528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBEA. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 33.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,333,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 333,906 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 19.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 271,606 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 4.2% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the third quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the third quarter worth approximately $7,321,000.

About SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

