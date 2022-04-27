SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.06

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 1822528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBEA. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64.
About SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)
SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (SBEA)
