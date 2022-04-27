Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.70 and last traded at $22.71. 174,628 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 78,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 69,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,705,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,670,000 after purchasing an additional 396,377 shares in the last quarter.

