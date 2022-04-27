SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SITE Centers updated its FY22 guidance to $1.10-$1.15 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.150 EPS.

Shares of SITC stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,392. SITE Centers has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $17.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SITC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

In other SITE Centers news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SITE Centers by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,358,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,749,000 after buying an additional 543,773 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,040,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after purchasing an additional 502,800 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 61,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 31,367 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 26,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

