SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Gap Down to $25.87

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.87, but opened at $25.09. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 16,960 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

