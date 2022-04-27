Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.20 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.13 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.75 to $2.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.44.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.01. 59,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average is $43.37. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $506,436.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $3,684,093.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 134.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 178,175 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

