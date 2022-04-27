Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

NYSE:SKX traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.86. 88,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,941. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SKX shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.44.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,062.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Michael Greenberg purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593 in the last three months. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 134.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,472,000 after acquiring an additional 178,175 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

