Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $171.32 Million

Analysts expect Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) to announce $171.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Skillsoft’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $167.50 million and the highest is $178.70 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skillsoft will report full year sales of $694.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $693.39 million to $695.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $772.82 million, with estimates ranging from $765.90 million to $778.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Skillsoft.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $176.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.26 million.

SKIL has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. 40.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SKIL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.29. 432,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,338. Skillsoft has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

