Skylands Capital LLC Acquires 1,800 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.17% of NVE worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 598,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of NVE by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 479,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,724,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NVE by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVE stock opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. NVE Co. has a 52 week low of $48.17 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $232.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.07.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVEC. StockNews.com began coverage on NVE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

