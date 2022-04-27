Skylands Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 36.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,542,000 after acquiring an additional 39,604 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 28.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess stock opened at $260.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.26 and a 12 month high of $505.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.65.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

