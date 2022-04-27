Skylands Capital LLC Has $68,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,850 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.73.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $156.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.50 and its 200-day moving average is $136.52. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.