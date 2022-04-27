Skylands Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,150 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles purchased 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GBCI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.29 and a 1-year high of $62.27.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

