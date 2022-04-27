Skylands Capital LLC Sells 13,700 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 860.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NSP stock opened at $107.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $129.32.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.19. Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Insperity’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 56.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSP. TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

