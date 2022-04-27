Skylands Capital LLC Sells 4,625 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn stock opened at $90.74 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.58 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.35.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Stephens increased their target price on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

