SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.06.

SLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SLG traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.93. 4,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,197. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.61 and a 200-day moving average of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.39.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.08%.

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth about $89,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

