Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.15

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.15 and last traded at $44.72, with a volume of 717018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNBR. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $965.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.58.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $527.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 164.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.