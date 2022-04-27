SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,514. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

