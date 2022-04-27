SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK remained flat at $$24.56 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $414.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,206,000 after buying an additional 139,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SmartFinancial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SmartFinancial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in SmartFinancial by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

SmartFinancial Company Profile (Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

