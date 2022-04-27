SME Credit Realisation Fund (LON:SCRF) Plans GBX 1.31 Dividend

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2022

SME Credit Realisation Fund (LON:SCRFGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON SCRF opened at GBX 94 ($1.20) on Wednesday. SME Credit Realisation Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 69.90 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 96 ($1.22). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 87.34.

SME Credit Realisation Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

See Also

Dividend History for SME Credit Realisation Fund (LON:SCRF)

Receive News & Ratings for SME Credit Realisation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SME Credit Realisation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.