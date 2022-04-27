SME Credit Realisation Fund (LON:SCRF) Plans GBX 1.31 Dividend

SME Credit Realisation Fund (LON:SCRF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON SCRF opened at GBX 94 ($1.20) on Wednesday. SME Credit Realisation Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 69.90 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 96 ($1.22). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 87.34.
SME Credit Realisation Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
Receive News & Ratings for SME Credit Realisation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SME Credit Realisation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.