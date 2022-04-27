Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 656 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $697,532.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,489. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $99.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.72.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

