Smith Moore & CO. Buys 9,500 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

NASDAQ GOSS traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $7.70. 11,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,652. The company has a market cap of $588.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.03. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $41,416.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $169,601.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,038 shares of company stock worth $358,542 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

About Gossamer Bio (Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.