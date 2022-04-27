Smith Moore & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $883,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 55,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

SF traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,539. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.07 and its 200-day moving average is $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SF. StockNews.com began coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Stifel Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.